Financial Sector Update for 12/11/2020: MET, BX, AMK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating pre-bell Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently declining by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up almost 3%.

MetLife (MET) was over 1% higher after announcing a definitive agreement to sell its property and casualty business in the US to Zurich Insurance subsidiary Farmers Group for $3.94 billion in cash.

The Blackstone Group (BX) has entered into a deal to acquire Piramal Group's Piramal Glass for around $1 billion, according to a CNBC-TV18 report. Blackstone was down more than 2% recently.

AssetMark Financial (AMK) was unchanged after it reported that platform assets grew to $71.8 billion at the end of November from $60.6 billion at the end of November 2019.

