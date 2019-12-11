Banking
Financial Sector Update for 12/11/2019: JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB, PMT, GMRE, QFIN

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.37%

BAC: -0.18%

WFC: flat

C: +0.03%

USB: flat

The largest financial stocks were mixed in pre-market trading Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Global Medical REIT (GMRE), which retreated more than 7% after announcing that it has launched an underwritten public offering of about 4.8 million shares of its common stock.

(+) 60 Finance (QFIN), which gained more than 5% after announcing that an investor group, including its chairman Hongyi Zhou, reached an agreement to jointly invest up to $60 million in the company through the purchase of 360 Finance shares in the next 12 months.

(-) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), which fell more than 2% after pricing an underwritten public offering of 8 million common shares for gross proceeds of approximately $177 million.

