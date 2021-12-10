Financial Sector Update for 12/10/2021: VCTR, AB, BX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently climbing by 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were nearly 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down nearly 3%.

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) reported assets under management of $160.5 billion in November, down from $162.6 billion in the previous month. Victory Capital was recently rallying past 5%.

AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) was 0.4% lower after it reported preliminary assets under management of $759 billion in November, down from $765 billion in October.

Blackstone (BX) was up 0.8% after saying it has agreed to acquire GIC's 49% stake in Dexus Australia Logistics Trust, a logistics joint venture.

