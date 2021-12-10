Financial Sector Update for 12/10/2021: CCNC, CFG, AFG

Financial stocks were narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both slipping less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.5%.

Bitcoin was 1.2% lower at $47,766 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 1.5 basis points lower at 1.474%.

In company news, Code Chain New Continent (CCNC) declined 15% after the Chinese cryptocurrency company disclosed plans for a public offering of its common stock and warrants. Net proceeds will fund the purchase of mining equipment and other general corporate purposes, including working capital.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) fell 0.4% after the bank holding company plans to redeem all $700 million of its outstanding 3.25% senior notes and also its $300 million of floating rate senior notes at par one month ahead of their Feb. 14 due date.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) rose 1% after the insurance broker Friday announced its purchase of the Robbi Davis Agency in Little Rock, Arkansas for an undisclosed sum. The acquired business specializes in employee benefits, Medicare supplemental and drug plans and individual health insurance.

