Financial Sector Update for 12/10/2020: MS, BR, BEN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was slipping by 0.77%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 2%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) is planning to transfer about EUR100 billion ($120.89 billion) worth of assets to its Frankfurt subsidiary early next year, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the bank's plans. Morgan Stanley was down 1.2% recently.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) was inactive after saying it expects its adjusted earnings to grow at a compounded annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 8%-12% for the fiscal years 2020 to 2023.

Franklin Resources (BEN) reported preliminary assets under management amounting to $1.47 trillion in November, up from $1.39 trillion in October. Franklin Resources was slightly higher in recent trading.

