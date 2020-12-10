Financial Sector Update for 12/10/2020: LPRO,SC,NWFL

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.5%.

In company news, Open Lending (LPRO) rose 7.9% after the risk analytics company late Wednesday said it paid $37.5 million to repurchase about 1.34 million of the 9.5 million shares sold through an upsized secondary offering of stock previously held by Bregal Sagemount, Nebula Holdings and two other existing shareholders. The offering was priced at $28 a share, or 5.8% under its last closing price, and was increased in size by an extra 1.5 million shares.

Santander Consumer USA (SC) was 1.7% higher after a Barclays upgrade to equalweight from underweight previous and also increasing its price target for the special lender by $5 to $23 a share.

Norwood Financial (NWFL) has turned fractionally higher after the bank holding company earlier increased its quarterly dividend by 4% to $0.26 per Share, payable Feb. 1 to investors of record on Jan. 15.

