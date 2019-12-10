Financial Sector Update for 12/10/2019: RHP,GNW,BBU,BBU-UN.TO,BEN

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.12%

BAC -0.02%

WFC -0.48%

C +0.92%

USB +0.03%

Financial stocks were mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding less than 0.1% lower while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 0.5%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) fell more than 4% after the real estate investment trust earlier Tuesday priced a $246 million public offering of 3 million common shares at $85.60 apiece, representing a 4% discount to Monday's closing price. The company is expecting to use some of the net proceeds to fund the $134 million cash portion of its proposed acquisition of Block 21. Remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

In other sector news:

(+) Genworth Financial (GNW) rose nearly 4% after Canadian regulators approved the sale of the company's majority interest in Genworth MI Canada to Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) and its institutional partners.

(-) Franklin Resources (BEN) slid almost 4% after late Monday reported a 0.3% drop in preliminary assets under management at the end of November compared with the prior month to $691.3 billion, stating that net outflows more than offset market gains last month.

