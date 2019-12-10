Financial Sector Update for 12/10/2019: MGI,RHP,GNW,BBU,BBU-UN.TO,BEN

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.06%

BAC -0.03%

WFC -0.43%

C +0.86%

USB +0.05%

Financial stocks still were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index almost 0.1% lower while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were down less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was off almost 0.9%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Moneygram International (MGI) declined more than 7% after the payments processor said the US Tax Court denied its motion to overturn the disallowance of certain tax deductions that it took in fiscal 2007 and 2008. The company signaled its plans to appeal, adding if it is successful, it would receive a refund on money it already paid to the IRS although if the federal government prevails, it may be need to file amended state returns and pay up to $20 million in more taxes.

In other sector news:

(+) Genworth Financial (GNW) rose more than 4% after Canadian regulators approved the sale of the company's majority interest in Genworth MI Canada to Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) and its institutional partners.

(-) Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) fell 4% after the real estate investment trust earlier Tuesday priced a $246 million public offering of 3 million common shares at $85.60 apiece, representing a 4% discount to Monday's closing price. The company is expecting to use some of the net proceeds to fund the $134 million cash portion of its proposed acquisition of Block 21. Remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

(-) Franklin Resources (BEN) slid over 4% after late Monday reported a 0.3% drop in preliminary assets under management at the end of November compared with the prior month to $691.3 billion, stating that net outflows more than offset market gains last month.

