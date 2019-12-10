Financial Sector Update for 12/10/2019: GNW, MS, BBU, DB, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.08%

BAC: -0.09%

WFC: +0.09%

C: +0.09%

USB: Flat

Leading financial stocks were mixed in Tuesday's pre-bell trade.

Early movers include:

(+) Genworth Financial (GNW), which was advancing by more than 11% after Canadian regulators approved the sale of its majority interest in Genworth MI Canada to Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) and its institutional partners.

In other sector news:

(=) The enforcement committee of the French regulatory agency Autorite des Marches Financiers said it has imposed a EUR20 million ($22.1 million) fine against Morgan Stanley (MS) for manipulating the prices of 14 French government bonds and 8 Belgian bonds in June 2015. Morgan Stanley was flat in recent trading.

(+) Deutsche Bank (DB) was marginally higher even after saying it expects its core annual banking revenue to grow by just 1%, compared with the estimated 2% growth in July, due to falling interest rates in the Eurozone area.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.