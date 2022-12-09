Financial Sector Update for 12/09/2022: SAN, GS, AXS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently declining by 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down 0.6% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.3% higher.

Banco Santander's (SAN) Santander UK unit has been fined 107.8 million pounds ($131.9 million) by the UK Financial Conduct Authority for anti-money laundering failures in its business banking division between 2012 and 2017. Banco Santander''s shares were down 0.4% in recent premarket activity.

Goldman Sachs's (GS) bonus pool for senior employees is expected to decrease by as much as half, as the bank chief executive officer, David Solomon, tries to boost shareholder returns, Semafor reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Goldman Sachs' shares were down 0.2% recently.

Axis Capital Holdings' (AXS) shares were up 0.1% after saying its board has approved a share repurchase program of up to $100 million.

