Financial Sector Update for 12/09/2022: FPAY,TBNK,COIN

Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both climbing 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.4%.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.1% to $17,148, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 7.1 basis points to 3.562%.

In company news, FlexShopper (FPAY) has turned 1% lower, giving back an early 3% gain, after late Thursday saying it acquired selected assets of Revolution Financial and six affiliated entities, adding 22 physical locations and 78 virtual stores for the financial technology company.

Coinbase (COIN) declined 4.3% after Mizuho Friday lowered its stock rating for the cryptocurrency trading platform company to underperform from neutral and also cut its price target for Coinbase shares by $12 to $30.

Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Friday was edging slightly higher after declaring a special dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid Dec. 29.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.