Financial Sector Update for 12/09/2022: BKKT, RCON, FPAY, TBNK, COIN

December 09, 2022 — 04:03 pm EST

Financial stocks were finishing slightly higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) climbing less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.4% to $17,142, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 7.6 basis points to 3.567% after data Friday showed the producer price index rose 7.4% year-over-year during November, down from October's 8.1% advance but topping market expectations for a 7.2% advance.

In company news, Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) was slipping 0.6% late in Friday trading after the digital assets trading platform plans to reduce its workforce by around 15%. According to a staff memo from Bakkt CEO Gavin Michael, the upcoming cuts were due to "challenging macroeconomic and crypto environments."

Coinbase (COIN) declined 5.8% after Mizuho Friday lowered its stock rating for the cryptocurrency trading platform company to underperform from neutral and also cut its price target for Coinbase shares by $12 to $30.

Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) was edging 0.6% higher after declaring a special dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid Dec. 29.

FlexShopper (FPAY) gained 2% after saying it acquired selected assets of Revolution Financial and six affiliated entities.

