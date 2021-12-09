Financial Sector Update for 12/09/2021: ESS,MQ,CADE,NVEI

Financial stocks ended narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was slipping less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.1% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.9%.

Bitcoin was 6.6% lower at $47,411 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 2.2 basis points lower at 1.487%.

In company news, Essex Property Trust (ESS) fell 1.1% after Piper Sandler Thursday raised its price target for the property manager by $30 to $420 a share and reiterated its overweight rating for the company's stock.

Marqeta (MQ) declined 6.3% after privately held ConnexPay Thursday said Marqeta led a $20 million series B funding round for the payments gateway company and will gain a seat on the ConnexPay board. ConnexPay has been a Marqeta customer since 2018 when the card issuer also invested in financial technology company's series A round.

Among gainers, Cadence Bank (CADE) rose 2% after the bank holding company authorized the repurchase of up to 10 million of its common shares beginning Jan. 3 and running through the end of 2022. Cadence also was benefitting Thursday from a Janney Capital upgrade to buy from neutral coupled with a $1 increase in the price target for Cadence shares to $35.

Nuvei (NVEI) rose 5.7%, erasing a portion of Wednesday's 40% decline, after the Canadian payments technology firm refuted a short-seller's negative report for its "inaccurate conclusions, innuendo and character attacks on key executives" and also reaffirmed its FY21 outlook projecting between $717 million to $723 million in revenue this year, straddling the $721.5 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.