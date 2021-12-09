Banking
Financial Sector Update for 12/09/2021: BX, BAC, CADE

Financial stocks were down ahead of Thursday's market open as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) retreated 0.6% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) declined 1.1%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) gained 2.2%.

Blackstone Group (BX) is planning an initial public offering of its Spanish gambling company Cirsa around April next year, Reuters reported, citing Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias. Shares of Blackstone lost 0.2%.

In other company news, Cadence Bank (CADE) climbed 2% following board approval for the repurchase of up to 10 million of its common shares, pending regulatory approval.

Bank of America (BAC) declined 0.6% after the investment bank backed Brown Venture Group LLC, a Black-owned venture capital firm created to fund Black, Latinx, and Indigenous technology entrepreneurs, with an equity investment.

