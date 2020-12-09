Financial Sector Update for 12/09/2020: OMF,BRP,PHR,GWRE

Financial stocks added to their prior declines in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was falling 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.2%.

In company news, OneMain Holdings (OMF) rose 3% after the consumer finance and insurance company late Tuesday priced an upsized $850 million offering of 4% senior notes maturing in 2030, up from its original plans to offer $500 million of the 10-year notes. Net proceeds will be used to redeem all $650 million of its outstanding 7.75% senior notes due 2021 and for general corporate purposes.

Phreesia (PHR) climbed 1% after the payments processing software firm reported a more than 17% increase in its fiscal Q3 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $38.5 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $35.8 million in revenue for the three months ended Oct. 31. It also said Tom Altier will retire as chief financial officer on April 31 and be succeeded by Randy Rasmussen, currently its chief accounting officer.

Guidewire Software (GWRE) fell 4.4% after the financial software company Tuesday night reported non-GAAP net income of $0.17 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended Oct 31, up from $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted Q1 loss of $0.05 per share. Revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $169.8 million, also topping the $164.6 million Street view.

BRP Group (BRP) fell 8.8% after the insurance company Wednesday priced a $258.1 million public offering of 8.75 million Class A common shares at $29.50 each, representing a 7.8% discount to its last closing price. The company late Tuesday also said it has buying privately held Burnham Benefits Insurance Services and Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors in suburban Los Angeles for an undisclosed amount.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.