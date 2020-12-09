Financial Sector Update for 12/09/2020: DB, BRP, NTRS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading higher pre-bell Wednesday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gaining 0.63% in value recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 1%.

Deutsche Bank (DB) was slightly lower as the company reaffirmed its 2022 revenue target of about EUR25 billion ($30.27 billion), as better-than-expected performance in its core businesses and other measures offset additional interest rate headwinds.

BRP Group (BRP) was declining by more than 7% after it priced its offering of 8.75 million Class A common shares at $29.50 per share.

Northern Trust (NTRS) was marginally advancing after saying it is working with Standard Chartered subsidiary SC Ventures to launch Zodia Custody, an institutional-grade custody product for cryptocurrencies. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

