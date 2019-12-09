Financial Sector Update for 12/09/2019: JT, BBT, STI, SF, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.36%

BAC: -0.39%

WFC: +0.02%

C: -0.25%

USB: -0.23%

Top financial stocks were mostly lower pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(-) Jianpu Technology (JT) which was marginally higher after booking a Q3 net loss of RMB1.72 ($0.24) per American depositary share that widened from RMB0.13 a year ago as its revenue slipped to RMB323.5 million from RMB443.7 million.

In other sector news:

(=) BB&T Corporation (BBT) and SunTrust Banks (STI) said they have completed their merger, an all-stock deal valued at $66 billion, and together have launched as the sixth-largest commercial bank in the US under the name Truist Financial Corp. The companies were unchanged pre-market Monday.

(=) Stifel Financial (SF) was flat after unveiling plans to sell its Ziegler Capital Management unit to 1251 Capital Group for an undisclosed amount.

