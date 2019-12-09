Financial Sector Update for 12/09/2019: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, TCBI, IBTX, SF, JT, BBT, STI

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.31%

BAC: -0.48%

WFC: -0.59%

C: -0.34%

USB: -0.12%

Financial stocks were lower in midday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index edging down 0.04% softer while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were also 0.17% lower. The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 1%.

In economic news, the Fed will start its two-day meeting on Tuesday, with its rate decision due Wednesday afternoon. Markets have not priced in any change in rate. Separately, the ECB is also due to announce its latest rate decision on Thursday while Britons will head to the polls on the same day.

Chinese data on Sunday showed exports falling for a fourth straight month, amid a trade war between Washington and Beijing and looming trade risk ahead the US threat to impose tariff hikes on imports from China on Dec. 15.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) and Independent Bank Group (IBTX) said Monday they will pursue an all-stock merger, creating a Texas regional bank with a total market value of about $5.5 billion. Texas Capital was rising more than 8%, while Independent Bank Group was up more than 2%.

In other sector news:

(-) Stifel Financial (SF) was 0.2% weaker after unveiling plans to sell its Ziegler Capital Management unit to 1251 Capital Group for an undisclosed amount.

(-) Jianpu Technology (JT) was sliding more than 6% after booking a Q3 net loss of RMB1.72 ($0.24) per ADS that widened from RMB0.13 a year ago as its revenue slipped to RMB323.5 million from RMB443.7 million.

(+) BB&T Corporation (BBT) and SunTrust Banks (STI) said they have completed their merger, an all-stock deal valued at $66 billion, and together have launched as the sixth-largest commercial bank in the US under the name Trust Financial Corp. BBT was up about 0.3% in midday trading; STI was gaining more than 1%.

