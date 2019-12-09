Financial Sector Update for 12/09/2019: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, TCBI, IBTX, GSBD, MS, CLNY

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.36%

BAC: -0.24%

WFC: -0.64%

C: -0.38%

USB: -0.10%

Financial stocks were lower in late trading, with the NYSE Financial Index fractionally lower while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were 0.1% softer. The Philadelphia Housing Index was slightly higher.

In economic news, the Fed will start its two-day meeting on Tuesday, with its rate decision due Wednesday afternoon. Investors have not priced in any change in the federal funds target rate. Separately, the ECB is also due to announce its latest rate decision on Thursday while Britons will head to the polls on the same day.

Chinese data on Sunday showed exports falling for a fourth straight month, amid the trade war between Washington and Beijing and looming trade risk ahead the US threat to impose tariff hikes on imports from China from Dec. 15.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) and Independent Bank Group (IBTX) said Monday they will pursue an all-stock merger, creating a Texas regional bank with a total market value of about $5.5 billion. Texas Capital was rising more than 9%, while Independent Bank was up almost 4%%.

In other sector news:

(-) Blackwells Capital, which holds a stake in Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) through its ownership of Colony Capital (CLNY), issued an open letter that calls for a change in leadership of Colony Credit. Colony Credit was a touch lower.

(+) Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) rose nearly 2% after it agreed to merge with Goldman Sachs Middle Market Lending. Both are managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

(-) Morgan Stanley (MS) was 0.2% softer following media reports that it is cutting about 1,500 jobs.

