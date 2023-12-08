Financial Sector Update for 12/08/2023: VTMX, AX, MBI

Financial stocks advanced in late Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) fell 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) increased 1.7% to $44,032, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 12 basis points to 4.25%.

In economic news, nonfarm payrolls rose by 199,000 last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. The consensus was for a 185,000 gain, according to a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index rose to 69.4 in December from 61.3 in November, above expectations for an increase to 62 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Vesta (VTMX) said Friday it has priced a follow-on, underwritten offering of about 4.3 million American depositary shares at $35 each for gross proceeds of $148.8 million. Its shares rose 1.4%.

Axos Financial (AX) shares jumped 12% after the Axos Bank unit completed the acquisition of two commercial real estate loan portfolios, which also include multi-family loans, from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. at 63% of par value.

MBIA (MBI) shares were soaring 82% on Friday, a day after the bond insurance company declared an extraordinary cash dividend and reported dividends from its National Public Finance Guarantee unit.

