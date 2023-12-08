Financial Sector Update for 12/08/2023: BRO, AJG, SPGI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.1% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.3% higher, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.2%.

Brown & Brown (BRO) said it completed the acquisition of ABS Risk and ABS Operations, which operate as administrators of warranty products in the automotive aftermarket. Brown & Brown was over 1% lower in recent premarket activity.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) was up more than 2% after saying its Gallagher Bassett unit has acquired Australia-based My Plan Manager Group.

S&P Global (SPGI) said Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President Ewout Steenbergen has decided to leave the company to explore a new opportunity. S&P Global was slightly lower pre-bell.

