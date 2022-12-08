Financial Sector Update for 12/08/2022: KRNY,MMI,MFC,MFC.TO

Financial stocks were trending higher in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% although the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was slipping 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was gaining 1.1%.

Bitcoin was increasing 0.9% to $16,976, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 7.8 basis points to 3.486%.

In company news, Kearny Financial (KRNY) gained 9.6% after the bank holding company Thursday said it has completed a restructuring of its investment securities portfolio, selling $121.4 million of lower-yielding debt securities and reinvesting the net proceeds in higher-yielding notes while also buying nearly $100 million of additional debt securities. It also said it is working to lower costs by 5% to 10%, likely by reducing spending on vendor services, automating or outsourcing routine activities and unspecified job realignments.

Marcus & Millichap (MMI) added nearly 1% after saying its Institutional Property Advisors subsidiary brokered the $116 million sale of a multifamily property in Gilbert, Arizona, representing the seller and identifying the buyer of the 356-unit Liv Crossroads community.

Manulife Financial (MFC) rose fractionally, recently climbing 0.6%, after Thursday announcing a new partnership with the National Geographic Society to safeguard nearly a dozen historical and culturally significant heritage sites from the effects of climate change. The Preserving Legacies initiative will also focus on knowledge-sharing between the locations to develop adaptation plans.

