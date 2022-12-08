Financial Sector Update for 12/08/2022: BR, JPM, BOKF, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was more than 2% lower.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) was slightly advancing after saying it has partnered with IntraFi to offer a securities-based lending service for banks, brokerage firms, and wealth management companies.

JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) European high-yield trading desk was hit by a $70 million loss stemming from positions on bonds and credit-default swaps, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter. JPMorgan Chase was marginally higher in Thursday's premarket activity.

BOK Financial (BOKF) named Carrie Clasen Porter as the new chief operations and administrative officer for its wealth management division, effective April 1, 2023. BOK Financial was slightly lower in recent premarket activity.

