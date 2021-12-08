Banking
V

Financial Sector Update for 12/08/2021: V, BLK, BK, C, JPM, PZN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.25%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.60% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.57%.

Visa (V) was marginally higher after unveiling its new crypto advisory service offering under Visa Consulting & Analytics for financial institutions.

BlackRock (BLK) said it has entered into custodian agreements with Bank of New York Mellon (BK), Citigroup (C), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) for its $2.3 trillion US iShares exchange-traded funds. BlackRock was marginally advancing in recent trading.

Pzena Investment Management (PZN) was unchanged after it reported preliminary assets under management of $49.8 billion for the month of November, down from $53 billion in October but up from $40.7 billion a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

V BLK BK C JPM

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular