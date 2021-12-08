Financial Sector Update for 12/08/2021: TROW, MC, CNNE

Financial stocks were edging lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was climbing 0.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.5%.

Bitcoin was 1.3% lower at $50,351 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 3.4 basis points higher at 1.513%.

In company news, T Rowe Price Group (TROW) was 0.5% lower, giving back a narrow gain earlier Wednesday that followed the asset manager naming company president Rob Sharps to succeed Bill Stromberg, who step down as chief executive officer on Dec. 31 but will continue with the company as its nonexecutive board chairman. Sharps also will become a director on the T Rowe Price board.

Moelis & Co (MC) slid 2.1% after Morgan Stanley Wednesday cut its price target for the investment banking company by $7 to $68 a share and reiterated its equal-weight rating for Moelis' stock.

Cannae Holdings (CNNE) climbed 6.8% after the investment firm said it was actively repurchasing its stock as it represents an optimal use of its capital. The company can buy back up to 11.6 million shares under its existing authorizations and said if its stock price remains relatively discounted, it may authorize additional share repurchases after the current program is exhausted.

