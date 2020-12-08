Financial Sector Update for 12/08/2020: LPRO, FUTU, FISI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms retreated before markets open on Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) declined 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) lost 1%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) gained 2.1%.

Futu Holdings (FUTU), an online brokerage and wealth management platform in China, rose more than 10% after an investment firm has agreed to purchase around 50 million of its class A shares in the form of prepaid warrants for $260 million.

Open Lending (LPRO) was marginally higher after announcing on Monday that it has launched a secondary public offering of 8 million of its common shares.

In other sector news, Financial Institutions (FISI), which is flat, said on Monday it has reached a deal for its SDN unit to acquire the assets of insurance brokerage firm Landmark Group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.