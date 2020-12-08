Financial Sector Update for 12/08/2020: HRB,FUTU,LPRO

Financial stocks were little changed in afternoon trading, overcoming an earlier decline and with the NYSE Financial Index dropping less than 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was rising less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 1.4%.

In company news, H&R Block (HRB) fell 7% after the tax-preparation company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $1.09 per share for its Q2 ended Oct. 31, expanding on an $0.85 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.95 per share loss, excluding one-time items.

To the upside, Futu Holdings (FUTU) climbed 3.9% after Tuesday saying "a leading global investment firm" was investing $260 million in the Hong Kong-based digital brokerage by buying 50 million of its class A shares in the form of prepaid warrants. The transaction still is subject to customary closing conditions expected to take place in the near future, it said.

Open Lending (LPRO) climbed 3.6% after the risk analytics company late Monday disclosed plans for a secondary offering of 8 million common shares now owned by Bregal Investments, True Wind Capital and Nebula Holdings and several Open Lending executives. The company also said it would repurchase $37.5 million of the shares at the offering price.

