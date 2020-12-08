Financial Sector Update for 12/08/2020: ECPG,HRB,FUTU,LPRO

Financial stocks turned narrowly lower again in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was dropping less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 1.9%.

In company news, Encore Capital Group (ECPG) rose 1.4% after the debt recovery company priced an upsized EUR415 million private placement of senior secured floating rate notes due 2028 with a coupon equal to the three-month EURIBOR rate plus 425 basis points. The offering was increased in size by EUR140 from the company's original plan to offer EUR275 million of the note. Net proceeds will be used to redeem EUR400 million of Encore's senior secured floating rate notes maturing in 2024.

Open Lending (LPRO) climbed 6.5% after the risk analytics company late Monday disclosed plans for a secondary offering of 8 million common shares now owned by Bregal Investments, True Wind Capital and Nebula Holdings and several Open Lending executives. The company also said it would repurchase $37.5 million of the shares at the offering price.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) was 3.5% higher after Tuesday saying "a leading global investment firm" was investing $260 million in the Hong Kong-based digital brokerage by buying 50 million of its class A shares in the form of prepaid warrants. The transaction still is subject to customary closing conditions expected to take place in the near future, it said.

Among decliners, H&R Block (HRB) fell almost 8% after the tax-preparation company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $1.09 per share for its Q2 ended Oct. 31, expanding on an $0.85 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.95 per share loss, excluding one-time items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.