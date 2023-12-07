News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 12/07/2023: HCI, HOOD, CME, XLF, FAS, FAZ

December 07, 2023 — 09:22 am EST

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was up 0.1% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.4%.

HCI Group (HCI) was down more than 7% after it priced an underwritten offering of 1 million common shares at $78 per share for gross proceeds of about $78 million.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) said it has introduced its crypto trading platform in the European Union. Robinhood Markets was over 1% lower pre-bell.

CME Group (CME) was advancing 0.3% after saying its board has approved an amended contract to extend the tenure of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy through Dec. 31, 2025.

