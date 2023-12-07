News & Insights

Banking
GBLI

Financial Sector Update for 12/07/2023: GBLI, AUB, SQ

December 07, 2023 — 01:38 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks advanced in Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 0.6% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 0.8% to $43,393, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 4.11%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims rose sequentially to 220,000 in the week ended Dec. 2 from an upwardly revised 219,000, in line with expectations in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

Wholesale inventories, which fell 0.4% in October, were revised lower from a 0.2% drop in the advance reading. Inventories were flat in September. Analysts in a survey compiled by Bloomberg expected October inventories to be unrevised.

In corporate news, Global Indemnity (GBLI) tumbled 16% after the company suspended the exploration of the sale or merger of Penn-America, its insurance group, and Global Indemnity itself.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) unit Atlantic Union Bank said Thursday it will pay $6.2 million to settle a probe by the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau into some of its practices from 2017 to 2020 related to an overdraft program. Atlantic Union Bankshares rose 1.8%.

Block (SQ) launched its Bitkey bitcoin wallet in more than 95 countries. Its shares added 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GBLI
AUB
SQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.