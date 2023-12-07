Financial Sector Update for 12/07/2023: GBLI, AUB, SQ

Financial stocks advanced in Thursday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 0.6% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 0.8% to $43,393, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 4.11%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims rose sequentially to 220,000 in the week ended Dec. 2 from an upwardly revised 219,000, in line with expectations in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

Wholesale inventories, which fell 0.4% in October, were revised lower from a 0.2% drop in the advance reading. Inventories were flat in September. Analysts in a survey compiled by Bloomberg expected October inventories to be unrevised.

In corporate news, Global Indemnity (GBLI) tumbled 16% after the company suspended the exploration of the sale or merger of Penn-America, its insurance group, and Global Indemnity itself.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) unit Atlantic Union Bank said Thursday it will pay $6.2 million to settle a probe by the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau into some of its practices from 2017 to 2020 related to an overdraft program. Atlantic Union Bankshares rose 1.8%.

Block (SQ) launched its Bitkey bitcoin wallet in more than 95 countries. Its shares added 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.