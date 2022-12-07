Banking
Financial Sector Update for 12/07/2022: NEWT, BF-A, BF-B, FOA, MTB

December 07, 2022

Financial stocks continued to weaken during Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both dropping 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.1%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.8% to $16,835, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 10.5 basis points to 3.408% after data Wednesday showed an upward revision in Q3 nonfarm productivity growth to an 0.8% annual rate compared with a 0.3% initial estimate and market expectations for a 0.6% revised measure.

In company news, Newtek Business Services (NEWT) gained 2.5% after Wednesday announcing almost $280 million in additional borrowing capacity, including a $150 million leverage facility for Newtek-TSO II Conventional Credit Partners joint venture through an unnamed investment bank. Its Newtek Business Lending unit also secured extensions for two credit lines totaling $110 million while another subsidiary landed an $18 million increase to its credit facility.

Finance of America Cos. (FOA) rose more than 23% after the consumer lender Wednesday said it would acquire reverse mortgage lender American Advisors Group for a combination of $10 million in cash and 33.9 million of its class A common shares at closing. The buyers also plan to invest $30 million in the new business, which it expects will increase both its tangible book value and its per-share earnings.

Among decliners, M&T Bank (MTB) fell 8% after a Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgrade of the bank holding company to market perform from outperform previously coupled with a $35 reduction in its price target for M&T shares to $180.

