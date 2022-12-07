Banking
Financial Sector Update for 12/07/2022: FOA, STT, TRMK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

December 07, 2022 — 09:13 am EST

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.3% lower recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.7% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.7% higher.

Finance of America Companies (FOA) was up more than 3% after saying it has agreed to purchase assets of American Advisors Group, a direct-to-consumer reverse mortgage lender, in exchange for a combination of cash and equity.

State Street (STT) was slightly higher after saying it is incrementally increasing its Q4 common share repurchase authorization, expiring at the end of 2022, by up to $500 million.

Trustmark (TRMK) was marginally advancing, a day after it said its board approved a new repurchase program for up to $50 million of its common shares from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023.

