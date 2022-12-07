Financial Sector Update for 12/07/2022: BF-A,BF-B,FOA,MTB

Financial stocks were weakening in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.6%.

Bitcoin was declining 1% to $16,811, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 6.7 basis points to 3.446% after data Wednesday showed an upward revision in Q3 nonfarm productivity growth to an 0.8% annual rate compared with a 0.3% initial estimate and market expectations for a 0.6% revised measure.

In company news, Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.A, BF.B) dropped 7% on Wednesday after the mortgage lender reported net income of $0.47 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Oct. 31, down from $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.08 per share.

M&T Bank (MTB) fell 8.5% after a Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgrade of the bank holding company to market perform from outperform previously coupled with a $35 reduction in its price target for M&T shares to $180.

Finance of America Cos (FOA) rose almost 16% after the consumer lender Wednesday said it was acquiring reverse mortgage lender American Advisors Group for a combination of $10 million in cash and 33.9 million of its class A common shares at closing. The buyers also plan to invest $30 million in the new business, which it expects will increase both its tangible book value and its per-share earnings.

