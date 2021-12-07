Financial Sector Update for 12/07/2021: SI, MA, WHF, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining in Tuesday's pre-bell trading with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down over 3%.

Silvergate Capital (SI) was slipping past 7% after it priced a public offering of about 3.3 million class A common shares at $145 per share, for expected gross proceeds of about $480 million.

Mastercard (MA) was up more than 1% after saying it has revamped its international operations in line with strategic priorities outlined at its recent investment community meeting.

WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) was marginally gaining after saying it has sold $25 million principal amount of 4.25% notes due 2028 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers.

