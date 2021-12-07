Financial Sector Update for 12/07/2021: OWL, BRP, SI

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 1.7%.

Bitcoin was 4.3% lower at $51,033 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 3.3 basis points higher at 1.467%.

In company news, Blue Owl Capital (OWL) rose 6.8% after the asset manager Tuesday priced a $387.4 million secondary offering of over 26.7 million shares previously owned by NBSH Blue Investments II at $14.50 per share, or 6% under Monday's closing price. Underwriters also received an option to buy up to 4.01 additional shares to cover potential overallotment.

Silvergate Capital (SI) climbed 2.4%, erasing a 6.2% mid-morning slide earlier Tuesday that followed the bank holding company overnight pricing a $480 million public offering of more than 3.31 million class A shares at $145 each, or 12.3% under its last closing price.

BRP Group (BRP) was 1.5% higher after the insurance broker Tuesday announced the launch of a new line of liability insurance products for companies in the cannabis, hemp and CBD business, including directors and officers insurance, employment practices liability policies and fiduciary liability coverage.

