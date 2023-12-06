News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 12/06/2023: MA, CBOE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

December 06, 2023 — 09:22 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently gaining 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1.1%.

Mastercard (MA) was up 0.7% after its board approved a new share repurchase program of up to $11 billion of its common shares and a 16% increase in quarterly dividend.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) was advancing 0.5% after saying the average daily trading volume of its index options contracts reached nearly 4 million in November, up 22% from 3.3 million a year earlier.

