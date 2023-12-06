Financial Sector Update for 12/06/2023: BXMT, BLK, MA, JPM, GS, MS, CG, C

Financial stocks eased in late Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.3%, erasing earlier gains, and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.5% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) dropped 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was little changed at $44,079, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries dropped 5 basis points to 4.12%.

In economic news, ADP's monthly measure of private payrolls showed an increase of 103,000 in November, below expectations compiled by Bloomberg for a 130,000 gain and following a downwardly revised expansion of 106,000 in October.

In corporate news, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) is expected to cut its quarterly dividend by at least half as soon as H2 2024 as a number of borrowers are likely to be unable to refinance and repay the company, short seller Muddy Waters Research said Wednesday. Blackstone dismissed the report as "misleading". Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares fell 8.5%.

BlackRock (BLK) is set to introduce generative artificial intelligence tools to clients next month, the Financial Times reported Wednesday. BlackRock shares fell 0.8%.

Mastercard (MA) rose 0.4% after the compnay said late Tuesday its board approved a new stock buyback program of up to $11 billion of its common shares and a 16% increase in quarterly dividend.

CEOs including JPMorgan's (JPM) Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley's (MS) James Gorman, Goldman Sach's (GS) David Soloman and Citigroup's (C) Jane Fraser testified on Wednesday to the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee regarding banking regulation and the resilience of the US financial system. Topics discussed included cryptocurrencies, the FedNow instant payment service, and whether the carried interest loophole should be closed.

