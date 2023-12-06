Financial Sector Update for 12/06/2023: BLK, MA, JPM, C, MS, GS

Financial stocks were mixed in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.5% to $43,882, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 6 basis points to 4.12%.

In economic news, ADP's monthly measure of private payrolls showed an increase of 103,000 in November, below expectations compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:45 am ET for a 130,000 gain and following a downwardly revised expansion of 106,000 in October.

In corporate news, BlackRock (BLK) is set to introduce generative artificial intelligence tools to clients next month, the Financial Times reported Wednesday. BlackRock shares were shedding 0.6%.

Mastercard (MA) rose 0.4% after it said late Tuesday its board late has approved a new stock buyback program of up to $11 billion of its common shares and a 16% increase in quarterly dividend.

CEOs including JPMorgan's (JPM) Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley's (MS) James Gorman, Goldman Sach's (GS) David Soloman, and Citigroup's (C) Jane Fraser testified on Wednesday to the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee regarding banking regulation and the resilience of the US financial system. Topics discussed included cryptocurrencies, the FedNow instant payment service, and whether or not the carried interest loophole should be closed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.