Financial Sector Update for 12/06/2022: WDH, GS, SPGI, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently slipping 0.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.2% higher.

Waterdrop (WDH) was climbing past 6% after it reported Q3 earnings of 0.04 Chinese renminbi ($0.01) per diluted share, compared with a loss of 0.12 renminbi a year earlier.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is planning to acquire or invest in cryptocurrency companies and is doing due diligence on a number of prospects, Reuters reported, citing Mathew McDermott, head of digital assets. Goldman Sachs was down more than 1% recently.

S&P Global (SPGI) said it has acquired the Shades of Green business from the Center for International Climate Research, a Norway-based interdisciplinary climate research institute. S&P Global was slightly higher in recent premarket activity.

