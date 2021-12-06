Banking
Financial Sector Update for 12/06/2021: WLTW, LYG

Financial stocks were gaining during pre-bell Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) rose 1% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) added 2%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) declined 2%.

In company news, Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) was 1% higher after announcing the acquisition of Aerosure, an aviation industry specialist, for an undisclosed sum.

Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) is devising a new strategy that will see it expand into property, wealth, commercial and investment banking and shift away from traditional retail banking and lending. Shares of the British financial giant were inactive.

