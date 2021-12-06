Financial Sector Update for 12/06/2021: FCPT,SBNY,CLBK,AEI

Financial stocks eased slightly from their prior intra-day highs, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.8% this afternoon while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 2.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 1.4%.

Bitcoin rebounded moderately this afternoon, rising 0.8% to $49,138 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 6.8 basis points higher at 1.434%.

In company news, Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) added 3.4% after the real estate investment trust late Friday announced its purchase of a New York property co-occupied by an Aspen Dental and WellNow Urgent Care clinic from an unnamed seller for $3 million. The acquired property is located in a strong retail corridor, and the transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous Four Point transactions, it said.

Columbia Financial (CLBK) climbed 3.4% after the bank holding company Monday authorized a new stock buyback program for up 5 million shares after it completes its current program announced Feb. 1, which still has about 1.2 million shares available for repurchase.

Signature Bank (SBNY) climbed 2.1% after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Friday said the regional bank holding company would move up to the S&P 500 index from its current perch in the S&P MidCap 400 index, effective with the start of trading on Dec. 20, as part of a quarterly shuffle of companies within the S&P indices to ensure they are more representative of their respective market capitalization ranges.

Among decliners, Alset Ehome (AEI) shares tumbled over 40% to a record low of $0.60 a share after the real estate developer company priced a $30 million offering of shares and pre-funded warrant at $0.60 or $0.599 apiece, respectively. Net proceeds will be used to fund potential purchases of companies and properties and develop existing properties.

