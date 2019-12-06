Financial Sector Update for 12/06/2019: JPM, BAC, EZPW, THG, CATC, WFC, C, USB, SPGI

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +1.88%

BAC: +2.09%

WFC: +1.57%

C: +1.74%

USB: +1.16%

Financial stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing almost 1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising over 1.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was 0.1% softer.

In economic news, US nonfarm payrolls surged by 266,000 in November, better than market expectations and signalling a resilient economy following recent US rate cuts. The report also followed a return of striking General Motors' (GM) workers.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) EZCORP (EZPW) was gaining over 20% after it reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.19, down from $0.22 for the year-ago period, and in line with the average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(+) SPG Global (SPGI) was gaining over 1% after the company acquired 451 Research, a privately held research and advisory firm covering high-growth emerging technology segments. Financial terms were not disclosed.

(+) The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) was up 1.6% after announcing that it has set up an accelerated share repurchase agreement to buy back $150 million of its shares.

(-) Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) was 1.8% lower after it unveiled a merger deal with Wellesley Bancorp, the holding company for Wellesley Bank, with each Wellesley share to be exchanged for 0.580 shares of Cambridge stock, valuing Wellesley at $45.54 per share, or about $122 million. Both boards have approved the deal expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2020.

