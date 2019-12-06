Financial Sector Update for 12/06/2019: EZPW, THG, CATC, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +1.46%

BAC: +1.93%

WFC: +1.33%

C: +1.62%

USB: Flat

Leading financial stocks were mostly rallying in pre-market trading Friday.

Early movers include:

(+) EZCORP (EZPW), which was more than 7% higher after it reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.19, down from $0.22 for the year-ago period, and in line with the average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(=) The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) was flat after announcing that it has set up an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement to buy back $150 million of its shares.

(=) Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) was unchanged after it unveiled a merger deal with Wellesley Bancorp, the holding company for Wellesley Bank, with each Wellesley share to be exchanged for 0.580 shares of Cambridge stock, valuing Wellesley at $45.54 per share, or about $122 million. Both boards have approved the deal expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.