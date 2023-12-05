Financial Sector Update for 12/05/2023: ARES, BCS, NDAQ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 1.4%.

Ares Management (ARES) was up 0.1% after saying it has raised real estate secondaries capital of about $3.30 billion.

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund slashed almost half of its stake in Barclays (BCS) as it offloads its crisis-era investment in the UK bank, several media outlets reported. Barclays was 0.6% higher in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) and Nuam exchange said they formed a strategic technology partnership to develop a single marketplace for Chile, Peru, and Colombia. Nasdaq was down 0.1% in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

