Financial Sector Update for 12/05/2022: MFH, LUXH, CS, SLNH

Financial stocks were trending lower in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 2.4% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.1%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.6%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.9% to $16,939, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 9.3 basis points to 3.599%.

In company news, Mercurity Fintech Holding (MFH) fell 7.6% after the digital fintech and blockchain technology company said it has closed a $5 million private investment in public equity transaction with two unnamed investors.

Credit Suisse (CS) was slipping 1.2% this afternoon, reversing an early 6.5% gain, after its CS First Boston spinoff reportedly is poised to get a $500 million investment from Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Soluna Holdings (SLNH) plunged over 29% after the cryptocurrency mining company struck a deal for an $855,000 private placement of 1.125 million shares. Investors also received five-year warrants to buy up to 2.25 million additional shares.

To the upside, LuxUrban Hotels (LUXH) rose 5.2% after late Friday saying Shanoop Kothari late last month became president at the real estate company in addition to his current responsibilities as chief financial officer, succeeding David Gurfein, who is now a senior adviser to CEO Brain Ferdinand.

