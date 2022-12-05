Banking
LUXH

Financial Sector Update for 12/05/2022: LUXH,CS,SLNH

December 05, 2022 — 01:50 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were trending lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 2.0% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 1.6%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.1% to $17,075, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 8.2 basis points to 3.588%.

In company news, LuxUrban Hotels (LUXH) rose over 14% after late Friday saying Shanoop Kothari late last month became president at the real estate company in addition to his current responsibilities as chief financial officer, succeeding David Gurfein, who is now a senior adviser to CEO Brain Ferdinand.

Credit Suisse (CS) was slipping 0.2% this afternoon, reversing an early 6.5% gain, after its CS First Boston spinoff reportedly is poised to a $500 million investment from Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Soluna Holdings (SLNH) plunged over 23% after the cryptocurrency mining company disclosed plans for an $855,000 private placement of 1.125 million shares priced at $0.76 apiece, or about 3.5% under Friday's closing price. Investors also received five-year warrants to buy up to 2.25 million additional shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LUXH
CS
SLNH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.