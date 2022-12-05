Banking
CS

Financial Sector Update for 12/05/2022: CS, YRD, MKTX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

December 05, 2022 — 09:04 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining premarket Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.9%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down nearly 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 2.5% higher.

Credit Suisse's (CS) spinoff CS First Boston is poised to get around $500 million of investment from Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse was advancing by 2.6% recently.

Yiren Digital (YRD) was up nearly 0.3% after saying it has regained compliance with the New York Stock Exchange's continued listing standard that requires a minimum average closing price of $1 per share over a consecutive 30-trading-day period.

MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) was advancing 0.02% after it reported a total trading average daily volume for November of $32.23 billion, down from $32.51 billion a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CS
YRD
MKTX
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.