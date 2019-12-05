Financial Sector Update for 12/05/2019: SI, CM, TD, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.59%

BAC: -0.03%

WFC: +0.45%

C: +0.70%

USB: Flat

Top financial stocks were mixed pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) Silvergate Capital (SI), which was more than 2% higher after booking a Q3 net income of $0.36 per share, higher than net income of $0.34 per share in the year-ago quarter.

(-) Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) was down more than 1% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of CAD2.84 ($2.15) per share, down from CAD3.00 in the same period a year ago and missing the estimate of CAD3.06 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(-) Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) was marginally declining after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of CAD1.59 ($1.21) per share, down from CAD1.63 per share in the year-ago quarter and well below the consensus estimate of CAD0.74 per share from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.