Financial Sector Update for 12/04/2023: LX, BN, BR, CG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was down 0.6% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 1.2%.

LexinFintech Holdings (LX) said it appointed Zhanwen Qiao as chief risk officer, effective immediately. LexinFintech was up 1.6% pre-bell.

Brookfield (BN) will stop pursuing a takeover of Origin Energy after the latter's shareholders rejected a $10.6 billion acquisition bid by a Brookfield-led consortium, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed source with knowledge of the matter. Brookfield was 0.4% lower pre-bell.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) said its Sentry cloud-based offering has been implemented at Carlyle Group (CG) to enhance its private credit and collateralized loan obligation portfolio management. Both Carlyle Group and Broadridge Financial Solutions were slightly lower pre-bell.

