Financial Sector Update for 12/04/2023: BAM, BEP, BR, CG

Financial stocks were lower in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index fractionally lower and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 0.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumped 4.2% to $41,675, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 7 basis points to 4.29%.

In economic news, new orders for US factory goods dropped by 3.6% in October, a bigger decline than the anticipated 3% drop in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and affiliate Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) on Monday acknowledged the rejection of their $12.8 billion takeover bid for Origin Energy by Origin shareholders. Brookfield Asset Management shares were down 2.1% and Brookfield Renewable Partners was shedding 1.5%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) said its Sentry cloud-based offering has been implemented at Carlyle Group (CG) to enhance its private credit and collateralized loan obligation portfolio management. Broadridge shares were down 0.2%.

